SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 207,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after purchasing an additional 502,005 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $175,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.67 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

View Our Latest Report on OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.