SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,438 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,502 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 947,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 585,841 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,535,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,240,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,293,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Performance

REVG opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.59. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.70 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.92%. REV Group’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REVG

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.