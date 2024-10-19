SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,124 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,834,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,577,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,502,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,693,000 after buying an additional 59,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,224,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.69 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.60 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

