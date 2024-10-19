Head to Head Comparison: Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andritz and Koninklijke Vopak”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $9.37 billion 0.74 $552.19 million $1.11 12.00 Koninklijke Vopak $1.54 billion 3.88 $493.20 million $3.97 12.00

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Koninklijke Vopak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Andritz and Koninklijke Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Andritz has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Vopak has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Andritz pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 5.94% 24.12% 6.07% Koninklijke Vopak 32.71% 12.81% 6.50%

Summary

Andritz beats Koninklijke Vopak on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; nonwovens technologies; panelboard production systems; and recycling, shredding, and energy solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products for welding systems and industrial furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of existing hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

