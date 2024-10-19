Analyzing Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTDW)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) and Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTDW – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autohome and Creatd, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 2 0 1 2.67 Creatd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.57%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Creatd.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 25.81% 8.19% 6.35% Creatd N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Autohome and Creatd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autohome and Creatd”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $7.30 billion 0.52 $286.40 million $2.11 14.20 Creatd $5.56 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Creatd.

Summary

Autohome beats Creatd on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc., a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content. Its Vocal platform enhances the visibility of content and maximizes viewership; and provides advertisers access to target markets that closely match its interests. The company also offers Vocal for Brands, a content marketing that fosters relationships between brands and creators through its suite of agency services; Seller's Choice, performance marketing initiatives; and WHE Agency, an influencer marketing. In addition, it builds, develops, and scales e-commerce brands, such as Camp and Dune Glow Remedy. Further, the company's Creatd studios elevates creators to develop their content for television, film, prints, and podcasts. It serves businesses and consumers. The company was formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Creatd Inc. in September 2020. Creatd, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

