Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.26. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 7,168 shares.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

