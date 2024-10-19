NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 87,443 shares changing hands.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.20%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.