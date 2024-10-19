Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.21 and traded as high as $156.85. Straumann shares last traded at $146.51, with a volume of 6,681 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56.
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
