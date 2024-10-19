Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.
Mint Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57.
Mint Company Profile
The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.
