First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.13. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 96,400 shares traded.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at about $188,000.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

