Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and traded as high as $38.41. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 152,234 shares.

Tokio Marine Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.93.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

