Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.12. Conifer shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 3,140 shares changing hands.

Conifer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 524.00% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

