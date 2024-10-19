Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.33. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 83,531 shares changing hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $219.90 million, a P/E ratio of -132.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.02.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.77 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

