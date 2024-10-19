First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $6.59. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 67,600 shares changing hands.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 17.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 71,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 198,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

