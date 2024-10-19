First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $6.59. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 67,600 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
