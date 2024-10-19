Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.99. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 161,303 shares.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 61.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.