Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and traded as high as $52.18. Li Ning shares last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 10,359 shares changing hands.

Li Ning Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

Li Ning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.2516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

