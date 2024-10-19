Stifel Nicolaus Trims Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Target Price to $63.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

HLIO stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.84. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after buying an additional 88,656 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helios Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,333,000 after purchasing an additional 54,205 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

