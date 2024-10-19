Interactive Brokers Group’s (IBKR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $163.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

IBKR stock opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $154.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.33.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

