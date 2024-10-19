Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $22.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,077,162 shares in the company, valued at $22,577,315.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,541,250 shares of company stock worth $107,643,767. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 112,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 193,585 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after purchasing an additional 825,307 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.