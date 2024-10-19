First Watch Restaurant Group’s (FWRG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 412,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 302,878 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after buying an additional 281,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after buying an additional 255,307 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,391,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 189,740 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

