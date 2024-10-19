First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Now Covered by Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

FWRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

FWRG opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

