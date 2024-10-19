Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Freshworks’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $259,406.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $259,406.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $51,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,780.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,245 shares of company stock worth $533,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after buying an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 63,006 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.