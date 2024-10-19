Helius Medical Technologies’ (HSDT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %
Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.60.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,487.54% and a negative return on equity of 258.06%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
