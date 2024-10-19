Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.22.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.