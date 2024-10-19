Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

