Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %
Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.87.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
