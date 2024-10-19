Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.37.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

GILD opened at $86.72 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

