Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Grail Stock Performance
Shares of Grail stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Grail has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19.
Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Grail
GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.
