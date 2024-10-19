Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Grail Stock Performance

Shares of Grail stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Grail has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Grail

In other news, major shareholder Chun R. Ding purchased 7,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $103,144.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,503,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,369,415.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Grail news, major shareholder Chun R. Ding purchased 7,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $103,144.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,503,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,369,415.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Chun R. Ding acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $444,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,558,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,230,505.05. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 58,829 shares of company stock valued at $757,298 over the last quarter.

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

