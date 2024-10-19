Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by BWS Financial to Neutral

BWS Financial lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BWS Financial currently has $122.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $135.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $255.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 30.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 6.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

