Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$96.00.

SJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$88.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$70.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total value of C$464,583.48. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

