Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.38.

BPOP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Popular from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Popular Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $100.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average is $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Popular has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 57.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 366,870 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Popular by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,867,000 after buying an additional 286,450 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,997,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,129,000 after buying an additional 164,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

