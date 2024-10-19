Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $731,223. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after buying an additional 87,919 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

