Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

