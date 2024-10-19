Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.60.

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $197.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.34. Assurant has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $201.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 4.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

