Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $219.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trevi Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,205.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $116,663 in the last ninety days. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.