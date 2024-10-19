Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.01. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$63.64 and a one year high of C$91.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 10.66%.

Insider Transactions at Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

