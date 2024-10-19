Financial Comparison: Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) vs. Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Entera Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artiva Biotherapeutics and Entera Bio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artiva Biotherapeutics $33.74 million 8.76 N/A N/A N/A Entera Bio $57,000.00 1,174.00 -$8.89 million ($0.28) -6.68

Profitability

Artiva Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio.

This table compares Artiva Biotherapeutics and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Entera Bio N/A -100.37% -84.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Artiva Biotherapeutics and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artiva Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Artiva Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.61%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 434.76%. Given Entera Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Artiva Biotherapeutics.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It also develops AB-201, an allogeneic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell product candidate; and AB-205, an allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR-NK cell product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

