Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day moving average of $200.73.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

