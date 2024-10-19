Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,989 Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,989 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 583,127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5,564.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,043 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 960.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,672 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 275,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock worth $512,100,000 after acquiring an additional 182,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.1 %

Altair Engineering stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $51,193.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,951.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $207,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,593,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $51,193.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,951.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,360 shares of company stock worth $24,537,300 over the last 90 days. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

