Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 87,717 Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $3.25 on Friday. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

About Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

