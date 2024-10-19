Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,432,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 9,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

MDGL stock opened at $214.44 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,927.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.83.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

