Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 41.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT opened at $148.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average of $114.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.61. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.10.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,297 shares of company stock worth $3,092,668. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

