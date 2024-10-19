Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Landsea Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth $22,136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $851,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 98.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 35.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,307.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 3.7 %

LSEA opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSEA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

