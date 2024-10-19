Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $18,938,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1,845.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,770 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $10,625,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 153.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 478,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.84.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

