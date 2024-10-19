SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 88,042 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 108,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Invesco Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.62 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

