Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period.

PFN stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

