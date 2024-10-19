2,659 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $143.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $99.37 and a 52 week high of $143.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

