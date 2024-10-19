Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

VOC Energy Trust Dividend Announcement

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 103.79% and a net margin of 91.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.