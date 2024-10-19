Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $114.42.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

