Creative Planning Takes $276,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,611 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.32. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $193.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

