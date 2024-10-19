Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,842 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in AtriCure by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 38.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,907.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

